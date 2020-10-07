Forward Rowan campaign exceeds $1 Million goal

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC’s “Forward Rowan” campaign for economic growth wrapped up on September 30 and the leaders of the funding effort announced that they had exceeded their $1 million campaign goal by raising $1,115,400.
“We are so proud of our community and how the businesses continue to support initiatives that make a difference in Rowan County financially,” said campaign co-chair Greg Edds. " “It is a great day for Rowan County. The EDC has a solid plan to attract jobs and industry, and our businesses want to help them do it.”
The Forward Rowan campaign seeks to increase prosperity, reduce poverty, and improve the quality of life in Rowan County. It is projecting more than 2,500 new jobs and $350 million in new capital investments across the county over the next five years. Steve Fisher, Chairman and CEO of F&M bank served as a co-chair with Edds.
Fisher said the buy-in from local businesses indicates that “if we are going to have the strongest possible economic development program, it’s going to take business leadership. Establishing this new public-private partnership will make Rowan County even more competitive for new jobs and investment.”
The campaign began last year with a feasibility study to gauge private sector interest in participating in the economic growth efforts of Rowan County. The study findings indicated strong support and the EDC leadership decided to start the campaign in January. It was briefly halted in April and May due to COVID-19 concerns and resumed in early August.
Other members of the Forward Rowan Leadership Team in addition to Edds and Fisher included Greg Alcorn of Global Contact Services; John Carr, Salisbury Post; Denise Hallett; Vulcan Materials; Gary Hamblin, Henkel Corp.; Bryan Overcash, Global Contact Services; Pete Teague, Livingstone College, and Teross Young, Food Lion.
Rod Crider, president of the Rowan EDC said the additional funding is a reflection of the organization’s success and increased visibility. “We will continue our aggressive efforts to attract and retain businesses in Rowan County with a special emphasis on workforce development,” Crider said. “Finding qualified workers is an urgent issue for the business community and one they are looking to the EDC to provide leadership for. With the successful completion of our campaign, we are prepared to do that.”
Both Edds and Fisher praised the more than 30 businesses that invested in the campaign. “I also want to thank our campaign leadership team for their perseverance in accomplishing this significant feat during the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19,” Fisher said.
Sponsors include at the Platinum level, Food Lion. At the Gold level, GCS, Henkel, and New Sarum Brewery. At the Silver level, Custom Glass Products, Cheerwine, F&M Bank, Fisher Construction, Innospec, NorthPoint Development, Novant Health, The Salisbury Post, and Team Automotive. Bronze sponsors include: Boral, Duke Energy, Integro, Superior Walls, and Tom & Martha Smith. Stakeholders include: A & H Investments, Ameriprise Financial, Stephen Kidd-Century 21, Towne & Country, Chandler Concrete, Greg Edds-State Farm Insurance, Steve Fisher, Holmes Iron and Metal, Livingstone College, Lutheran Services Carolinas, Dyke Messenger, David Post, Power Curbers, Vulcan Materials, and Walser Technology Group.
