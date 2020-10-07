Fly rests on Pence’s head, providing brief distraction

Vice President Mike Pence listens to Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By MELISSA QUINN | CBS News | October 7, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT - Updated October 7 at 11:18 PM

(CBS News) - During the debate, a fly landed on the Vice President Mike Pence’s head, seemingly unbeknownst to the vice president.

It stayed there for over a minute, before eventually flying off.

For a few brief moments, most of the Twitter buzz about the debate was focused on the insect resting on the vice president’s bright white hair.

It only took minutes for the Biden campaign to capitalize on the fly that was grabbing everyone’s attention. His campaign bought the website “flywillvote.com,” redirecting it to the Democratic Party’s “iwillvote.com” site.

“Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly,” Biden’s account tweeted, with a picture of him holding a fly swatter.

