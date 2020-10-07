Fly rests on Pence’s head, providing brief distraction

(CBS News) - During the debate, a fly landed on the Vice President Mike Pence’s head, seemingly unbeknownst to the vice president.
It stayed there for over a minute, before eventually flying off.
For a few brief moments, most of the Twitter buzz about the debate was focused on the insect resting on the vice president’s bright white hair.
It only took minutes for the Biden campaign to capitalize on the fly that was grabbing everyone’s attention. His campaign bought the website “flywillvote.com,” redirecting it to the Democratic Party’s “iwillvote.com” site.
“Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly,” Biden’s account tweeted, with a picture of him holding a fly swatter.
