Five restaurants located in the Epicentre evicted for non-payment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What was once a hot spot for nightlife in uptown Charlotte, now appears to be struggling to hang on. Five restaurants located in the Epicentre have just been evicted for non-payment. Some blame the COVID-19 pandemic, others say this has been coming for a while.
It was the place in uptown for a Carolina Panthers rally or those in town for the Democratic National Convention eight years ago…but now there are barely a handful of businesses still open in the Epicentre.
Chris is working construction in uptown and visits the Epicentre occasionally…he wasn’t surprised with the news that 5 restaurants were just evicted.
“Honestly, no. Lack of business, lack of money, tends to happen," Chris said.
Blackfin, Moe’s Rooftop 210, Suite, and Vida Cantina, all now gone.
“People are not just going out and eating as much," said a woman works in the Epicentre.
That’s part of it, they say, but it may also be the idea that the Epicentre is becoming something else. We reported in November about a change from restaurants and bars to more retail establishments. But with the pandemic shutting down so much, what we see today are just the latest closures.
Even with this news, there are those who say there is a future for the Epicentre.
“Oh sure, yeah, there is a future, they’re doing a lot of renovations, keeping it safe throughout the whole building," another person said.
WBTV reached out to the Epicentre for comment on this story, but there was no reply.
