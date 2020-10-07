Family holds vigil for loved one killed in drunk-driving crash, CMPD sees rise in traffic deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Wednesday night, a family honored their loved one after he was killed in a car crash involving a drunken driver in September.
Wednesday was the one-month anniversary of his death.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say this is a growing problem. A total of 62 people have died this year in traffic accidents. It’s nearly 20 more people than in 2019.
Robert Jordan was a son, a brother, a father and beloved friend. His family says they want to use his story to remind drivers to think twice before you get in the car.
“We ask that you hold 100% the person responsible for taking our loved one away," said Jordan’s sister, Dana Jordan.
She set up a vigil on East Arrowood Drive, where her brother was killed. It has a photo of her brother with lights that shine up at him. She says the light were important so no driver missed the chance to look at his face.
“It’s more important that people riding up and down the street right here, they see his face. And know that he will not ever be forgotten. It’s hurts us a lot," she said.
Police say there’s been a 44 percent increase in fatal crashes in 2020 - 16 involved drunk driving. They’re telling drivers a quick ride home is never worth your life or somebody else’s.
“Far too often, we’re knocking on doors in the middle of the night to tell them one of their loved ones has passed away in one of these tragedies," said Sgt. Adam Jones at a late September CMPD press conference.
Jordan’s family experienced that first hand. They say next time you get in a car, think of them.
Police did make an arrest in this case. They charged 33-year-old Wilson Omar Romero-Miranda with felony hit and run, felony death by vehicle and reckless driving.
The family is still paying off the debt from Jordan’s funeral cost. They are continuing to raise money for the funeral at this link here.
