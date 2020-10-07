CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fall is in the air and there’s so much to love about the season. Including, delicious fall cocktails and to help us with that Russ Johnson joined us on the show. He showed Kristen and Mary how to make three different drinks. They both agreed, you’ve got to try all of them for yourself. So, we’re posting the recipes below.
Fall Inspired Cocktails by Russ:
The Cider
1 1/4 oz Casamigos tequila
3/4 oz Fair Game Apple Brandy
2 oz Apple cider
Shake the above ingredients in mixing tin with ice. Shake well. Strain into a martini glass.
Autumn White Russian
2oz Homemade infused Pumpkin vodka
3/4 oz Kahlua
Pour ingredients into a tall glass filled with ice. Top with creamer of choice.
Have ice ready in the glass
Muddy Moscow mule
2oz Muddy River Spiced rum
2oz Pear juice
2oz Ginger beer or Lenny Boy Kombucha
Pour ingredients into Mug over ice.
