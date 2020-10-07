Deputies investigating suspicious white marks left on vehicles in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking into reports of suspicious white marks left on vehicles in Chester County.
Officials at the Chester County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware that many people have noticed suspicious white dots on their vehicles as they exited businesses within the past week.
Investigators are reportedly working closely with SLED on the issue, gathering information about these incidents.
So far, officials say they have learned white dots on windshields and other areas of vehicles have been reported to multiple law enforcement agencies across the state recently.
Though the marks have been rumored to be linked to sex trafficking schemes (a rumor advanced through social media), deputies say there is currently no known evidence connecting the markings to such crimes.
A local law enforcement agency in Georgia recently provided the below statement which deputies say holds true in South Carolina thus far.
“There are currently no indications that these events are linked to any larger criminal conspiracy of any type, no indication of any tracking devices have been found, and there are no indications that members of the community are in danger as a result of these events.”
While officials say they have found no evidence connecting these markings to human trafficking, they are continuing their investigation and search for the person or persons who made these markings.
Similar incidents have been reported in Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.
In a Facebook post, Chester County deputies linked to a news report from Alabama Gray sister station WTVY, providing more information on these types of markings.
Although, so far, no evidence has been found that links these markings to human trafficking, officials say it is important all citizens remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.
