Debate closes with question from Utah student over harsh political divisions

(CBS News) - The final question of the debate came from an 8th grader in Utah, who lamented that hate, division and fighting has become a staple of U.S. politics.
The student questioned how American citizens are supposed to get along when the country’s leaders cannot.
In response, Mike Pence first said people should not “assume that what you’re seeing on your local news networks is synonymous with the American people.”
The vice president cited the legendary relationship between the late Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia, who disagreed vigorously on the law and on the Supreme Court, but had a close friendship.
“Here in America, we can disagree, we can debate vigorously as Senator Harris and I have on this stage tonight. But when the debate is over, we come together as Americans,” he said. “That’s what people do in big cities and small towns all across this country.”
Kamala Harris, meanwhile, touted Biden’s personal story and record, and said the student’s perspective is a “sign of leadership” and “something we should aspire to be.”
“When you think about the future, I do believe the future is bright, and it will be because of your leadership and it will be because we fight for each person’s voice through their vote and we get engaged in this election,” she said.
