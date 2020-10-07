Small helicopter crashes on Waties Island near North Myrtle Beach; no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded by boat and by land to a downed helicopter on Waties Island near North Myrtle Beach.
HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said crews were dispatched around 6 p.m. Wednesday to a small helicopter that crashed on the beach.
Casey added that there was one person on board and was not hurt in the crash.
The helicopter will be removed from the beach before an investigation into what caused it to crash down gets underway.
WMBF News will bring you updates on this developing story as they come into our newsroom.
