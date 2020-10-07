Cornelius Mayor Woody Washam tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cornelius Mayor Woody Washam has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials confirmed that Mayor Washam tested positive for the coronavirus Tuesday afternoon.
He is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms, but no fever.
Washam and his wife are currently in quarantine at home but officials say he is continuing his duties virtually, by email and phone.
“He looks forward to being out and about next week as the quarantine period should end,” officials say.
Washam has been the mayor of Cornelius since 2017.
