Former FBI Task Force officer suing City of Charlotte, former CMPD officer over 2019 ‘friendly fire’ shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former FBI Task Force officer is suing the City of Charlotte and a former CMPD officer over a 2019 “friendly fire” shooting that left the task force officer seriously injured.

Former CMPD Officer Heather Loveridge was cited for termination in Oct. 2020 - nearly a year after the shooting of the FBI Task Force officer was investigated as possible friendly fire.

The incident, that happened in Nov. 2019, was investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation. The agency was working to determine whose bullets struck the task force officer.

Now, the FBI Task Force officer who was injured, Clarence Delano Belton, Jr., is pursuing legal action against Loveridge and the City of Charlotte.

The lawsuit accuses Loveridge and the City of negligence, accuses Loveridge of assault and battery, as well as violation of fourth amendment rights and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Belton’s lawsuit says that he was employed as a law enforcement officer with the City of Gastonia for nearly a decade until the shooting ended his career.

“Loveridge is being sued in her official capacity under state law for negligence in the wrongful shooting of Belton and the City has waived governmental immunity as to this claim,” the lawsuit reads.

“Alternatively Loveridge is sued in her individual capacity under state law for assault and battery for shooting Belton. Her conduct exceeded the scope of her lawful authority, was intentional and exhibited willful and wanton reckless disregard for Belton’s rights and safety. Thus, her conduct pierced any claim to public officer immunity she might invoke as to this individual capacity state law claim,” the lawsuit continued.

FBI officials confirmed that law enforcement from multiple agencies making up the FBI Safe Streets Task Force were executing a search warrant around 6 a.m. on Oakburn Drive near Old Statesville Avenue.

As agents and officers approached the home, shots were fired.

According to the initial criminal complaint, officers approached the suspect of the investigation, 47-year-old Larry McConneyhead, as he rolled a trashcan to the end of the driveway. As they announced their presence, McConneyhead ran inside. When agents went in the door, the complaint states, they were met by McConneyhead armed with a handgun.

“[McConneyhead] was pointing a handgun at the law enforcement team members, so one of them shouted, ‘gun!’ resulting in one of the law enforcement officials being shot several times,” the complaint read.

A neighbor reported hearing rapid gunfire at around 6:20 a.m. involving an estimated 10-15 shots.

Belton was shot during the incident and was rushed to the hospital.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department later confirmed that a CMPD officer was also involved in the incident. Officer Heather Loveridge was, at the time, placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure anytime an officer discharges their weapon. This confirms that Officer Loveridge fired at least one shot during the incident.

New alleged details about the shooting are being revealed in Belton’s lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that while a search warrant was being executed at the home, another task force officer rammed the door open into the house McConneyhead was in. At that time, the lawsuit claims Belton saw a woman inside the house pointing a gun at him, so he shouted “Gun, gun” and fired one shot toward the woman.

The lawsuit continues, saying Belton felt his right arm go numb, dropped his weapon and he moved to the right to exit the garage. The lawsuit says Belton continued to hear shots being fired and as he tried to exit the garage, he slipped and fell to the ground in the garage and began to crawl out toward the exit of the garage.

This is when the lawsuit claims that Loveridge, from where she stood in the driveway at the entrance of the garage, fired her weapon at Belton as he tried to exit the garage. The lawsuit claims Loveridge shot at Belton while he did not have a weapon and was crawling on the ground out of the garage.

The lawsuit claims that Loveridge fired her service weapon 14 times at Belton, shooting him several times in his right arm and left arm.

After this situation took place, the lawsuit says the District Attorney decided in July 2020 to not charge Loveridge with a crime for shooting Belton.

On Sept. 30, 2020, the lawsuit says CMPD had a hearing before an independent shooting review board which reviewed the investigative file, heard from witnesses and examined evidence.

According to the lawsuit, Loveridge told the Shooting Review Board that she believed Belton was the target of the warrant being executed at the home.

The lawsuit claims that CMPD’s Independent Shooting Review Board determined that Loveridge’s actions were not consistent with CMPD’s use of deadly force policy and in fact, violated their use of deadly force rule of conduct.

As a result, the lawsuit claims Loveridge’s actions were determined to be unjustified. Loveridge was suspended and cited for termination.

Belton’s lawsuit says the City of Charlotte claimed that Belton was contributorily negligent, but Belton is denying that claim in this lawsuit.

On the negligence claim against the City and Loveridge in her official capacity, Belton is seeking to recover all damages in an amount in excess of $25,000.

On the assault and battery claim against Loveridge in her individual capacity, the lawsuit claims that “Loveridge intentionally used deadly force against Belton that was unreasonable and excessive and without legal justification.”

On the assault and battery claim against Loveridge in her individual capacity, Belton is seeking to recover all damages in an amount in excess of $25,000. The lawsuit also mentions the possibility of a jury trial of this matter.

On the Fourth Amendment claim against Loveridge in her individual capacity, the lawsuit claims that Loveridge’s use of deadly force against Belton was “unreasonable and excessive under the circumstances set forth above and violated Belton’s Fourth Amendment right not to be subject to unreasonable seizures, including the application of excessive force.”

The lawsuit claims that Loveridge “acted unreasonably when she intentionally shot Belton, who was unarmed and crawling on the ground and did not pose a threat to Loveridge or any other officer; and she did not stop shooting at Belton until she heard someone say, “He’s a cop!”

Belton is seeking all available compensatory damages for injuries he sustained, the pain and suffering he experienced, his loss of income and retirement benefits from the loss of his profession as a police officer and all other compensable losses.

