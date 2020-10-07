Charlotte Food And Restaurant News With Unpretentious Palate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a mixed bag of news in the restaurant world, from closures to events making a comeback. Kristen Wile with Unpretentious Palate joined us on QC Morning with a look at what’s happening with the Charlotte food scene.
Three Courses with Unpretentious Palate:
Course 1: Restaurants Closing Permanently
- Kristen gave us an update on the state of the restaurant industry. According to the National Restaurant Association, 1 in 6 restaurants has closed. That would be 3,300 in North Carolina.
Course 2: Soul Food Sessions is back on Oct. 18
- The October event will feature two distinct dining experiences, including an intimate dinner (with social distancing) at Leah & Louise from 7 to 9 p.m. and an outdoor block party starting at 6 p.m. The Mount at Camp North End.
Dinner Options:
- Block Party Only ($65 plus taxes and fees): Includes small composed dishes and two cocktails.
- Dinner Only ($85 plus taxes and fees): Includes a multi-course dinner with cocktail pairings.
- Dinner + Block Party ($125 plus taxes and fees): Includes a multi-course dinner at Leah & Louise plus access to the block party after.
You can make reservations, here!
Course 3: Flatbreads from The Bohemian
- Kristen says this is a must-try dish. The best part, they will deliver to your table at the Thomas Avenue Streatery.
