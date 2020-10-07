Candidates pressed on whether justice was served in the Breonna Taylor case

(CBS News) - Both Mike Pence and Kamala Harris were asked to address whether they believe justice was served in the case of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by police in her Louisville apartment in March.
A grand jury in Kentucky indicted one of the officer’s involved for wanton endangerment for firing his gun outside of Taylor’s apartment. None of the three officers involved in the shooting were charged directly.
“I don’t believe so,” Harris said.
Harris, a former prosecutor, said she believes that policing in the U.S. and the criminal justice system should be reformed and called for an end to chokeholds, elimination of private prisons and creation of a national registry for police officers who break the law.
“This is the time for leadership on a tragic, tragic issue,” she said.
While Pence said “our heart breaks for the loss of any American life,” the vice president said he trusts the criminal justice system and condemned violence and looting that has occurred in some cities.
Pence also rejected claims from Harris that there is systemic racism in the criminal justice system, calling it a “great insult to the men and women who serve in law enforcement.”
