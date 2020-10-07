Cal Cunningham offers apology for ‘hurt’ caused by extramarital affair allegations

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - North Carolina Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham offered an apology Wednesday night as he’s now under investigation by the US Army Reserve following revelations he may have had an extramarital affair.
Cunningham confirmed to the Raleigh News & Observer late last Friday a series of sexual text messages he exchanged with a woman who is not his wife. Both Cunningham and the woman, identified by the online news outlet National File as the wife of an army veteran, have spouses.
On Wednesday night, Cunningham delivered remarks at the League of Conservation Voters' Green Tie Awards, and offered an apology for his actions.
“I am deeply sorry for the hurt I have caused in my personal life and I also apologize to all of you. And I hope each of you watching at home accept this sincere apology and that we will continue to work together to change the direction of our country and strengthen our state,” Cunningham said.
Previously undisclosed text messages obtained by The Associated Press and additional interviews show that the relationship extended beyond suggestive texts to an intimate encounter as recently as July. The full Associated Press article can be found here.
In a statement Wednesday, a spokesman for the Army Reserve confirmed an investigation into Cunningham’s alleged extramarital affair.
“The Army Reserve is investigating the matters involving Lt. Col. James Cunningham. As such, we are unable to provide further details at this time,” Army Reserve spokesman Lt. Col. Simon Flake said in a statement to WBTV.
Adultery is a violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. It is not clear whether Cunningham’s alleged conduct would violate the UCMJ.
Cunningham’s personal indiscretion offers a fresh test of whether voters will punish candidates for their private, consensual activity, and the answer they deliver could determine which party wields power in the Senate.
