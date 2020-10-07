Bright, warm autumn days turn rainy as Delta moves inland this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A rainy weekend is ahead, so enjoy the sunny and dry conditions while they last.
Wednesday afternoon’s high temperatures will soar well above seasonal averages into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies before bottoming out in the upper 50s overnight.
Rain-free conditions will persist through Thursday perhaps with a few more clouds, but still abnormally warm for this time of the year. Highs will return to the low to mid 80s. Overnight into Friday morning, more clouds will stream in as tropical moisture invades the Southeastern U.S.
The increase in cloud cover is the earliest indication of Delta’s impact on the Carolinas. While clouds will be prominent Friday, rain chances are relatively low as only a few showers are expected during the latter part of the day in the higher elevations.
A First Alert is in effect for Saturday and Sunday as scattered showers will spread across the entire WBTV viewing area Saturday while widespread downpours and thunderstorms are set to arrive Sunday. Most models call for less than inch of rainfall through the weekend, however, slightly higher amounts can’t be ruled out in the Mountains and Foothills at this time.
High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s Friday before slipping into the lower 70s Saturday. Temperatures will inch back up into the upper 70s Sunday and will remain in that range through the start of the workweek.
Meanwhile, overnight lows will remain above average in the upper 50s to mid 60s for the remainder of this week and into the next.
Currently, there is a bit of uncertainly as it pertains to Monday and Tuesday’s chance for rain, so be sure to check back often to find out exactly how the passage of an incoming cold front will interact with the remnants of Delta into next week.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
