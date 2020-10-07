Bridgewater’s patience, accuracy paying off in Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater’s patience is paying off in Carolina.
The young and surprising Panthers have strung together back-to-back victories despite being without All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey thanks in large part because of Bridgewater’s decision-making.
Bridgewater has excelled in the past two games at taking what the defense has given him and picking up first downs.
He’s completing 73% of passes this season, which ranks third in the league behind only Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Las Vegas' Derek Carr.
