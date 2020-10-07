Arson suspected after fire damages church

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating a case of suspected arson at a local church.
Investigators say that a fire was discovered at Franklin Baptist Church on Highway 601 at around 10:30 on Tuesday night.
Fire had burned several bushes, and there was damage to an external door and trim work. Damage was estimated at approximately $1700.
Firefighters discovered a red plastic gas can at the scene. Detectives noted the strong smell of gasoline around the church.
A witness told deputies that he saw someone walking on Highway 601 away from the church at around that time. That person was described as a white man wearing tan overalls, a ball cap, and having sandy blonde hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.