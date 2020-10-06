You can get paid $1,000 to watch hours of horror movies on Halloween night

(WBTV) - Do you enjoy binge-watching horror movies on Halloween? Now you can get paid to do it!
The teams at CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com have teamed up to find one horror super fan to binge-watch 24 hours of horror movies on Halloween night for $1,000.
Those interested can access the job application and FAQ’s at https://www.cabletv.com/blog/halloween-dream-job
Applications are open now through Friday, Oct. 16.
The selected candidate will receive lots of Halloween candy, and a $50 Starbucks gift card.
