You can get paid $1,000 to watch hours of horror movies on Halloween night
By WBTV Web Staff | October 6, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 11:55 PM

(WBTV) - Do you enjoy binge-watching horror movies on Halloween? Now you can get paid to do it!

The teams at CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com have teamed up to find one horror super fan to binge-watch 24 hours of horror movies on Halloween night for $1,000.

Those interested can access the job application and FAQ’s at https://www.cabletv.com/blog/halloween-dream-job

Applications are open now through Friday, Oct. 16.

The selected candidate will receive lots of Halloween candy, and a $50 Starbucks gift card.

