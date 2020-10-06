Vandalism reported at Rowan County church

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Vandalism and property damage was reported to have occurred at a church in western Rowan County.
According to the Rowan Sheriff’s report, someone went inside Christ Episcopal Church on Old Highway 70 last Thursday or Friday, and damaged several items.
The glass door of a stove was broken, dishes were smashed onto the floor. Yarn was tied around fans and pillars at the church.
In the kitchen, the word “Satan” had been written on a counter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=1007
