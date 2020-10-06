Tracking Hurricane Delta and Carolina impacts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The next few days are quiet. Enjoy the sunny skies and warm temperatures. It will be pretty warm for October on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Rain chances remain low though.
Friday will be cloudier and cooler. Highs will be in the low 70s. Most of the day will be dry but there could be a few showers toward evening as Delta makes landfall along the Gulf coast.
Hurricane Delta is a category 4 storm and is headed for the Yucatan Peninsula tonight. That is a deadly storm. It is expected to head back out into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and it will still be a cat 3 or 4 through the end of the week. The current forecast takes it to the Louisiana coast Friday night/ Saturday morning. The storm is pretty small. That is both good and bad. A smaller storm could be stronger, but the smaller size would impact fewer people with the highest winds.
Heading into the weekend, the storm will move through the Deep South and could bring us rain. The exact rainfall forecast remains a tough one. The best bet for rain will be this weekend. That is why a First Alert has been issued. However, one model is now holding the heaviest rain off until Sunday and Monday. For now, keep checking back for the very latest. We will know more as we move through the week.
Enjoy the evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
