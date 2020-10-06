Sunshine reigns, high temperature climb above average Tuesday, Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure continues to dominant the region, providing us with dry air and calm conditions.
Expect mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and early evening hours as high temperatures climb slightly above average into the mid to upper 70s across the Piedmont and Foothills.
Meanwhile, temperatures in the High Country will top out in the mid to upper 60s as partly cloudy conditions filter some of the sun’s rays this afternoon.
Overnight lows will fall to the mid 50s in and around the Charlotte Metro while 40s are likely in the higher elevations. Mostly clear skies and light winds will lay the groundwork for fog development before the sunrises Wednesday morning, especially in the Foothills.
Temperatures will quickly turnaround as visibilities improve tomorrow by mid-morning. Highs will soar to the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. More clouds will stream in Thursday and Friday as Delta moves closer to the Central Gulf Coast.
Highs will return to lower 80s Thursday before falling below average norms in the lower 70s Friday. While cloud cover will blanket the region during the final days of the workweek, the rain chances will remain low through Friday afternoon.
The chance for rain gradually increases Friday evening into Saturday. Scattered to widespread showers are expected throughout the entire day Saturday into the first half of the day Sunday. At this time, no more than 1″ of rainfall is expected through the entire period across our area.
Specific rainfall amounts as well as rain start, and end times will become clearer as Delta moves inland Friday.
Over the weekend, temperatures will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s before inching back closer to normal Monday.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
