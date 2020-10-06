Rowan One Church One Child clothing giveaway a success

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan One Church One Child: The Rowan One Church One Child (ROCOC) Program is another example of what it means to be a RoCo original.
A unique partnership of the Rowan County Department of Social Services (DSS) with area churches and civic organizations, ROCOC held a clothing giveaway this past weekend to benefit individuals who might need a little extra support during these difficult times.
Special thanks to Nazareth Community Church, DSS staff members and their families, and Koco Java Coffee and Roastery for sending coffee to bolster the work crew’s energy!
For more information about the partnership, visit the Rowan One Church One Child webpage. If you are interested in becoming a member church or organization, contact Nadean Quarterman by phone at 704-216-8462 or email Nadean Quarterman.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.