Rowan County EDC seeing increased economic activity

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan County Economic Development Commission says it is seeing increased economic activity across the county.
According to the latest EDC update, project activity remained strong for the Rowan EDC through the first quarter of its fiscal year which began July 1.
"Activity has picked up both in terms of existing companies looking to expand their operations and companies from outside the area looking to locate here, said Rowan EDC president Rod Crider. “While COVID-19 had caused a lull in activity, we are optimistic that we are seeing a return to pre-pandemic levels of activity.”
The EDC has received 18 new project leads since July of this year compared to 23 in the previous year. Site visits by outside companies totaled nine at this point last year and so far this year, the EDC has hosted six company visits. EDC staff is currently managing a portfolio of 77 potential projects.
Some recent signs point to a positive future. Henkel recently broke ground on an expansion project (pictured at right) and Continental Structural Plastic announced a $45 million investment in their facility. Crider said the EDC is currently working with at least five Rowan County employers that are making plans to enlarge their capacity and employment.
“Many of the companies who have visited us this year have been attracted by an existing building and the Mid-South Industrial Park near Cleveland has seen a particularly high level of interest,” Crider said. “We’re pretty confident that at least one of those visits will turn into a new Rowan County employer and that we will continue to experience high levels of activity throughout the remainder of the year."
