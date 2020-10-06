North Stanly HS moving to remote learning due to multiple COVID-19 cases among staff

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Stanly High School will be temporarily moving to remote learning after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to the multiple COVID-19 positive cases among school staff, all students at North Stanly High School will transition to remote learning from Oct. 7 through Oct. 16.
Students will return to school on Monday, Oct. 19.
At this time, officials say they are not aware of any students being considered a close contact to positive staff members.
Staff who are close contacts and are required to quarantine will be notified by school administrators.
Officials ask parents to closely monitor their child’s health during remote learning. If they notice the child developing any symptoms of illness, please notify North Stanly High School immediately.
The Stanly County Health Department has been working closely with administrators and nurses at Stanly County Schools to monitor the spread of COVID-19 among faculty, staff, and students.
