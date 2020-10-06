NCSBE: 11,000 N.C. voter registration applications mailed with incorrect info

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The State Board of Elections is telling North Carolinians to “disregard and discard” voter registration applications that were mailed out with incorrect information, and “to be diligent in reviewing election-related mail from third-party groups.”
The advice comes after Civitech, a technology vendor that works with companies and campaigns to increase voter registrations, “inadvertently mailed pre-filled voter registration applications with incorrect name, address and date of birth information to about 11,000 NC residents,” the company said.
“With a month before the election, voters are likely to see an increase in election-related mailings,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “Carefully review these mailings, and please remember that accurate information about the elections process, including how to register to vote, and how to check your voter registration status, are available at NCSBE.gov.”
According to the State Board of Elections, Civitech worked with printing company Print Mail Pro to send the voter registration forms to North Carolinians who may be eligible to register to vote.
Print Mail Pro CEO Shelley Hyde says an “error occurred during the final stages of digital processing.” She said corrected forms were being sent to prospective voters who received ones with incorrect information.
“We would like to express our sincere apology for the error made by our data department on a recent mailing of voter registration applications for Civitech. This error caused incorrect information to be printed on the registration form of some recipients,” Hyde said. “This was an isolated incident that affected roughly .3% of the total processed in North Carolina. We have taken corrective action in retraining our staff and have added checks to prevent this from happening again.”
Sarah Jackel, Civitech COO, apologized for any confusion caused by the mailings and said the tech vendor was working to contact those who received incorrect forms.
“We are sending corrected mailers with blank applications to all affected NC recipients,” Jackel said. “In addition, we will be contacting all recipients for whom we have telephone numbers by text to alert them to the error, advise them to discard the mailer, and provide any support they need to register.”
Voters can use the State Board’s Voter Search Tool to check their registration status. To learn more about registering to vote, you can visit https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering.
Eligible individuals may register to vote by completing a voter registration application and returning the form to their county board of elections. North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles' customers may register to vote online through the Online Voter Registration Service.
