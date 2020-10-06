Mecklenburg County releases “Do’s and Don’ts” for Halloween

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said she had fielded MANY calls on the subject. On Tuesday, Harris released guidance on what residents should do to stay safe on Halloween.
During a Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners meeting Harris said that the list was in collaboration with the CDC and would be distributed more widely in the coming days.
Most notably, there is no guidance to not participate in trick or treating but the list does provide helpful information for doing so safely.
DO
-Carve pumpkins and decorate your home with your family; drive around and check out your neighbor’s decorations as well
-Host a virtual Halloween costume party -Make individually wrapped candy available or individually wrapped goodie bags
– Wash your hands before and after preparing bags
-Space out candy or goodie bags in a safe place outside, preferably 6 feet from your door -Wear your favorite costume and a cloth face covering to your favorite socially distancing restaurant with your family
-Make and enjoy your favorite fall beverage and foods at home with your family -Create a scavenger hunt in your yard for your own children
-Wear your favorite costume and have a Halloween movie night with your family.
DON’T
-Host or attend large neighborhood pumpkin carving or block parties, haunted houses or festivals
-Host or attend crowded costume parties or events -Participate in traditional trick-or-treating in crowded areas, self-selecting candy, or touching of candy or candy dishes
-Go to crowded bars or restaurants that are not adhering to capacity limits, mask wearing or other COVID-19 safety guidance
-Ask the bartender for a drink after 11PM
-Host “trunk” or treat events
-Substitute a Halloween costume mask for a face covering or exchange masks or coverings with anyone else.
Harris did not see these are hard and fast rules or that there would be any violations for not following the guidelines.
Harris also said that an event at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery called Mecktoberfest is linked to a number of positive cases. Harris stopped short of calling it a cluster. She recommended anyone who attended the event seek COVID-19 testing.
