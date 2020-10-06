Man suffering from cognitive issues reported missing from Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man police say is suffering from cognitive issues has been reported missing from Matthews.
Matthews Police are asking the public to please help find 23-year-old Keith Christopher Flack.
Flack was last seen walking on Wineberry Court in Matthews on Tuesday around 1 p.m.
He is described as a black male, standing 6′1″ tall and weighing 265 pounds with brown eyes, black hair cut in a 1.5-inch afro, and a short beard.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts with a black stripe on the bottom, and gray slides.
Please 911 or 704-847-5555 if you know of his whereabouts..
