Man suffering from cognitive issues reported missing from Matthews
Matthews Police are asking the public to please help find 23-year-old Keith Christopher Flack. (Source: Matthews Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 6, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT - Updated October 6 at 8:14 PM

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man police say is suffering from cognitive issues has been reported missing from Matthews.

Matthews Police are asking the public to please help find 23-year-old Keith Christopher Flack.

Flack was last seen walking on Wineberry Court in Matthews on Tuesday around 1 p.m.

He is described as a black male, standing 6′1″ tall and weighing 265 pounds with brown eyes, black hair cut in a 1.5-inch afro, and a short beard. 

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts with a black stripe on the bottom, and gray slides.

Please 911 or 704-847-5555 if you know of his whereabouts..

