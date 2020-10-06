Man killed in shooting near off-campus student apartments in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a reported shooting near an off-campus student apartment complex in northeast Charlotte Monday night.
The incident happened near the Arcadia apartment complex on Falling Waters Court. Arcadia is an off-campus student living housing for UNC Charlotte students.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person, identified Tuesday as 20-year-old Yazeed Alsawalha, was pronounced dead.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.
Officials did not provide any other details.
Anyone with further information about the case is urged to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective, or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.