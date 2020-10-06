Man charged with rape by Rowan deputies

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation by deputies in Rowan County has led to rape charges against a 19-year-old.
Dylan Travis Seaford was charged with second degree rape and second degree sexual offense. He was jailed under a bond of $5000.
According to the report, the alleged victim is 17 years old. The girl told her parents that Seaford had sexually assaulted her while the two were on a date despite her repeatedly telling him “no.”
Seaford had a first court appearance on Monday.
