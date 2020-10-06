‘He’s a legend’: Hundreds walk in remembrance of fallen Myrtle Beach officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement families led a mile-long walk around The Market Common pond Monday night to honor the memory of a fallen Myrtle Beach officer.
At least 200 people took part in the walk to show their appreciation for PFC Jacob Hancher’s service to the Grand Strand community, including members of the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
"I’m a police officer with the department,” said Myrtle Beach police officer David Douglas. “I’m out here to support my fallen brother and to give my support.”
Another person who attended the walk was 9-year-old Ashley Phillips.
“I support police,” Phillips said. “They bring good in the community.”
Zechariah Cartledge, 11, started the “Running 4 Heroes” non-profit as a way to honor first responders and those who have died in the line of duty.
Cartledge runs one-mile carrying a flag to honor the first responders. On Monday night, he ran for Hancher in Central Florida.
‘Running for Heroes’ requested other communities to participate in a walk or run to honor Hancher’s memory. That’s when the wives of some officers came together to host the walk event in The Market Common.
The community walked together and circled the pond, each step in support of Hancher’s dedication to the community.
Among the crowd was Alex Hernandez.
“Jacob was my best friend,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez says he met Hancher three years ago while on a mission trip. From there, the friendship grew.
Right now, Hernandez says he’s processing the loss of his friend.
“There are moments where I’m perfectly okay,” Hernandez said. " And then there are other times, I’m completely sad and at loss. Just questioning how did it all happen in an instant, in a moment. We were just making plans to hang out. "
Hernandez added supporting the walk in The Market Common was a great way to honor his friend’s memory, stating Hancher will always be a man worthy of the Myrtle Beach community’s respect.
“He deserved this,”Hernandz said. "To me, he is a legend. To Myrtle Beach, to his family, his friends, people that knew him and people that barely knew him, he’ll [always] be a legend.
