Gold panning and underground tours beginning soon at Reed Gold Mine

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Reed Gold Mine State Historic Site in Cabarrus County will have panning available on a limited schedule during the remaining Saturdays in October.
Reed Gold Mine will open the panning area to the public on a limited basis on Saturdays in October with some new procedures in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors, including:
- All tickets sold for scheduled time and date on-site only.
- Limiting visitation – minimum of 10 and maximum of 40 visitors allowed to pan during each scheduled session.
- Visitors may only purchase 2 panning tickets per person 8 and older.
- Panning only available Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31.
- Visitors must wear face masks while in the panning area as outlined in Executive Order 163.
- All pans will be disinfected after each use.
Tickets are available in the site gift shop. Scheduled panning times are: 9:15, 10:15, 11:15, 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30. Panning total for each time slot determined by family vs. individual visitors. All tickets sold first come, first served day of the event.
In addition, Reed Gold Mine State Historic Site will start charging for guided tours of the underground mine on October 15, 2020.
Effective October 15, 2020 underground mine guided tours will be $2.00 for adults and $1.00 for children ages 5-12 and seniors. Self-guided tours of the underground mine will no longer be available after October 15, 2020. Guided mine tours will last approximately 45 minutes and offered throughout the day at scheduled times. There will be a limit of 10 people per regular guided tour to insure safety of staff and visitors. The underground mine is open from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm Tuesday - Saturday, and tours operate rain or shine.
There is no charge to tour the visitor center and walk the grounds.
Reed Gold Mine is located at 9621 Reed Mine Road in Midland.
