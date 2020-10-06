Gold panning and underground tours beginning soon at Reed Gold Mine

Effective October 15, 2020 underground mine guided tours will be $2.00 for adults and $1.00 for children ages 5-12 and seniors. Self-guided tours of the underground mine will no longer be available after October 15, 2020. Guided mine tours will last approximately 45 minutes and offered throughout the day at scheduled times. There will be a limit of 10 people per regular guided tour to insure safety of staff and visitors. The underground mine is open from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm Tuesday - Saturday, and tours operate rain or shine.