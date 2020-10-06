Gastonia Police looking for suspect in shooting outside gas station

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police hope the public can help find a man believed to be responsible for a Monday night shooting that left a man fighting for his life.
The incident occurred around 11:56 p.m. in the parking lot of the QuikTrip at 310 E. Long Ave. Terry Lazar Huitt, 50, of Kings Mountain, was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say he suffered life-threatening injuries.
Officers charged 28-year-old Xavier Devonte Tate, of Gastonia, with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police say he’s on the run.
Anybody with information on Tate’s whereabouts should call Gastonia Police at 704-866-3300.
