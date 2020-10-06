Deputies release picture of man found injured in Goose Creek

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office have released a picture of a man who was found injured in Goose Creek in hopes of identifying him.
The sheriff’s office has labeled the man as “Joe Doe” since deputies say he is unable to assist detectives with his identification. He was located in Goose Creek on Sept. 24.
Initially, investigators said they were not able to release a picture of the man due to the severity of his injuries, but the man’s injuries have improved to allow the release of the picture, authorities said.
“The man is described as a possibly homeless, Caucasian male with a slender build,” BCSO officials said. “He is estimated to be between the ages of 55-years-old and 70-years-old.”
A report states the man was found to be in possession of a U.S. Marine Corps hat, a “USMC Recon” lighter and a “Grumpy Old Veteran” face mask.
If you think you know who this man is, you are asked to contact Detective Corporal J. Williams at (843) 719-5048 or the Berkeley County Duty Office at (843) 719-4412.
