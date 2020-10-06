Delta rapidly intensifies into Category 4 hurricane as it nears Yucatan Peninsula

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Delta is currently a Category 4 storm, a major hurricane, located in the northwestern Caribbean Sea about 315 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. Delta continues to rapidly intensity as is moves quickly to the west-northwest at 16 mph towards the Yucatan Peninsula.
Hurricane warnings are in effect for areas along the east-facing Mexican coastline as up to 9 feet of storm surge, sustained winds up to 156 mph and several inches of rainfall is expected to batter the region known by many as a popular vacation destination.
On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to continue to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands through early this afternoon and move over the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula late tonight or early Wednesday.
Delta will move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon, and be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday. While Delta may strengthen as it moves north over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, models suggest it could weaken slightly before making landfall along or near the Louisiana coast late Friday or early Saturday morning.
We’ll experience the indirect impacts in our weather locally as the tropical cyclone nears the U.S. Gulf Coast. As tropical moisture flows in Thursday will experience an increase in cloud cover with overcast skies in the forecast for Friday.
The chance for rain gradually increases Friday evening into Saturday. Scattered to widespread showers are expected throughout the entire day Saturday into Sunday when there’s a potential a few thunderstorms before the systems move out the region.
At this time, no more than 1″ of rainfall is expected through the entire period across our area. Specific rainfall amounts as well as rain start, and end times will become clearer as Delta moves inland Friday or Saturday.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
