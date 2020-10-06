14 COVID-19 clusters reported at Appalachian State University

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - A week and a half after an Appalachian State University student died from complications of COVID-19, officials confirmed on Monday that there are currently 14 COVID-19 clusters on campus.
A cluster is identified as five or more active cases at the same time.
Clusters have been identified in sororities, fraternities, at least two dormitories and in the athletic department.
There are 220 active cases right now involving students, and 68 of those cases involve students living on campus.
Wednesday’s football game had to be postponed because of the situation and fraternity activities involving more than five people have been banned for the time being.
Many students blamed off-campus parties and other activities for the spike in cases.
“I know there are parties,” said Becky Foley, who added, “I avoid people who go to those parties.”
University officials say rules for students to follow such as social distancing and mask wearing need to be followed off campus as well as on.
Anyone caught violating those rules or crowd size limitations could face disciplinary action no matter where it happens.
Officials say they are watching the situation daily and will adjust protocols when needed.
They are reminding students to monitor their health and follow all the safety rules.
