Concord home damaged by fire

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Around 11 P.M. on October 5, 2020, the Concord Fire Department received a call advising a structure fire on Barley St. Crews arrived on scene within 5 minutes and confirmed an active fire in the residence.
Officials say firefighters had the fire under control within 10 minutes of arriving on the scene. There were with no injuries. A total of 4 Engines, 2 Ladders, 1 Safety officer and 2 Battalion Chiefs responded with 26 Firefighters.
The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Harrisburg Fire Department, Cabarrus County EMS and The City of Concord Police Department. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Concord Fire Marshal’s Office.
