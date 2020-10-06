Car crashes into power pole in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crashed into a power pole off Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte early Tuesday morning, closing the road for a time and leaving residents in the area without power.
The wreck happened on Monroe Road near Idlewild Road, closing all lanes between Knickerbocker Road and Old Post Road. The road has since reopened.
Officials say a car hit a power pole and knocked it down before it caught fire.
According to Duke Energy, residents in the area are expected to have power back on by 8:45 a.m. Less than 50 residents were without power by 8:15 a.m.
