Big warm-up coming our way, no rain - for now

Beyond the midweek period, Delta will likely hold on to major hurricane status at is turns northward toward the Louisiana coast, with a forecast arrival late on Friday. Unfortunately, this system will bring torrential rainfall, damaging winds and storm surge – yet again - along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida. Right now, the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, keeps what is will be left of Delta after landfall well west of the Charlotte area over the course of the weekend. The forecast steering currents should take the remnants north into the Tennessee Valley region on Saturday and the Ohio River Valley on Sunday. On this track, the WBTV viewing area would only receiving an indirect impact.