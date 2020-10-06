Big warm-up coming our way, no rain - for now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure will continue to govern the weather across the Carolinas through the midweek period, providing plenty of sunshine by day and mostly clear skies at night.
Seasonal high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s are forecast today before a pronounced warming trend kicks in Wednesday and Thursday when afternoon readings will run up to the low to middle 80s – nearly 10° above-average for early-to-mid October. Overnight low temperatures in the seasonal 50s are forecast over the same stretch.
By Friday and the weekend, the forecast becomes much less certain.
We have issued a First Alert for the weekend, as tropical moisture is forecast to bring better rain chances back to the Carolinas late in the week. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the extended forecast, so make sure you keep up with the latest weather updates through the week. Hurricane Delta is a rapidly intensifying hurricane south of Cuba, moving northwest at about 15 mph. On this track, Delta is forecast to strike the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico – where Cancun is located – on Wednesday as a major hurricane.
Beyond the midweek period, Delta will likely hold on to major hurricane status at is turns northward toward the Louisiana coast, with a forecast arrival late on Friday. Unfortunately, this system will bring torrential rainfall, damaging winds and storm surge – yet again - along the Gulf Coast from Texas to Florida. Right now, the latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, keeps what is will be left of Delta after landfall well west of the Charlotte area over the course of the weekend. The forecast steering currents should take the remnants north into the Tennessee Valley region on Saturday and the Ohio River Valley on Sunday. On this track, the WBTV viewing area would only receiving an indirect impact.
So, Friday looks to remain mainly dry with a lot of cloud cover, just a small rain chance and cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Saturday appears to be shaping up cloudy and cool with spotty showers and highs near 70°. Sunday could be a more active day with more showers and even a thunderstorm with highs rebounding to the middle 70s. Again, this is highly subject to change, so at this early juncture, I would not alter any outdoor plans, but urge you to stay tuned for forecast updates.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
