An unusual race week at and around Charlotte Motor Speedway

Elliott’s Continued Dominance: When it comes to road course racing of late, no one has been more dominant than Chase Elliott. NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver has won each of the last three road races, including an incredible finish in the 2019 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 that saw the Hendrick Motorsport driver charge to the front of the field late after crashing into the Tums Heartburn Turn. To celebrate his thrilling finish, Elliott returned to the scene of the accident for his burnout. With a race as unpredictable as the ROVAL™, there is never a clear favorite. But given his recent success turning left and right, it should surprise no one to see the No. 9 machine near the front of the pack in the closing laps on Sunday.