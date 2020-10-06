Absentee ballots hang in limbo as NC court fight drags on

“County boards that receive deficient envelopes shall not check them into SEIMS. We recommend that, if a voter calls your office and wants to know about the status of their deficient ballot, your staff state: ‘We have received your ballot and there is an issue. Currently the cure process is being considered by the courts. We will contact you soon with more information.’ If the ballot has a deficiency, do not issue a cure certification or spoil the ballot even upon a voter’s request,” the memo said.