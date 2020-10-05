21-year-old woman reported missing, last seen walking in area of hotel in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 21-year-old woman who suffers from a mental disorder has been reported missing from Matthews, police say.
Matthews Police are asking the public to please help in finding 21-year-old Caroline Streuli who they say suffers from a mental disorder.
She was last seen walking in the area of the Hampton Inn Hotel on Independence Point Parkway in Matthews.
She is described as a white female, approximately 5′3″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blonde hai and, last seen wearing a blue and white sweater outfit.
Please call 911 or 704 -847-5555 immediately if you know of her whereabouts.
