81-year-old man reported missing from Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is asking for the public’s help to find 81-year-old David Gary. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | October 5, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 7:41 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 81-year-old man has been reported missing from Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is asking for the public’s help to find 81-year-old David Gary.

Police say a family member called 911 to report his disappearance on Monday, Oct. 5, around 3:30 p.m.

Gary was last seen in the area of 35th Street and The Plaza. Police say he suffers from cognitive issues.

He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, brown pants, and a baseball cap. Gary is 5′8″ and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gary’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

