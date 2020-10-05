81-year-old man reported missing from Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 81-year-old man has been reported missing from Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is asking for the public’s help to find 81-year-old David Gary.
Police say a family member called 911 to report his disappearance on Monday, Oct. 5, around 3:30 p.m.
Gary was last seen in the area of 35th Street and The Plaza. Police say he suffers from cognitive issues.
He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, brown pants, and a baseball cap. Gary is 5′8″ and weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information on Gary’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
