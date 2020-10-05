UNC Charlotte: No clusters found at dorm after SARS-CoV-2 detected in wastewater

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials at UNC Charlotte say no clusters were found after the SARS-CoV-1 virus was detected during routine residence hall wastewater sampling on Oct. 2.
The University has since completed 155 COVID-19 tests of students and staff in the impacted area and based on the tests, the positivity rate is less than 1 percent and no clusters were found.
Anyone who tested positive is now in isolation, receiving proper medical care. On Saturday morning, the University’s contact tracing team notified any close contacts of those with positive test results to begin an appropriate quarantine period.
Officials say there are no reports of any COVID-19-related symptoms in residents of the building.
The University continues to monitor the health of the students within that building and the larger community through the Niner Health Check.
Students in a dorm at UNC Charlotte were required to stay in the building after SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, was detected in the residence hall’s wastewater.
University emergency management officials tweeted the news Friday morning, saying that the virus was detected during routine sampling at a residence hall. The name of residence hall affected was not provided.
“UNC Charlotte is not identifying the residence hall for the privacy of its residents, but all residents and staff of the hall have received information directly from Housing and Residence Life,” the university posted.
Wastewater testing will continue at all on-campus residence halls to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Wastewater testing will continue at all on-campus residence halls to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Research shows it is likely the disease presents in wastewater several days before the onset of symptoms, assisting the University in preventing outbreaks of the virus.
