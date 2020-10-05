Tropical Storm Delta strengthening quickly and heading for the US Gulf coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 5 pm update has bumped the winds of Tropical Storm Delta up to 70 mph. It is moving west at 8 mph.
The storm is expected to continue to intensify rapidly.
It will move dangerously close to the Yucatan Peninsula Tuesday afternoon/evening - and should be a major (Category 3) hurricane as it reaches the southern Gulf on Wednesday morning.
From there, it has an eye on our Gulf coast states… again.
Some of the same places across Louisiana which were so hard hit by Sally could be looking at another round of destruction from Delta.
Currently, the storm is projected to be a Category 2 as it approaches land late in the day on Friday.
After that, it will weaken and move more to the north/northeast toward the weekend.
For us, it could mean another helping of rain. This far out, it is hard to say exactly where the storm will go and therefore, exactly where the heaviest rain will fall. For now, we just want to alert you that your plans next Saturday or Sunday may be impacted here in the Carolinas.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
