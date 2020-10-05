Tropical Storm Delta formed Monday, expected to threaten U.S. Gulf Coast as hurricane this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Delta became the 25th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Monday morning. Currently located about 135 miles south of Negril, Jamaica, Tropical Storm Delta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by midweek as it closes in on the northern Gulf Coast.
Tropical storm and hurricane force winds, heavy rain and storm surge could impact portions of the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and Cuba over the next 48 hours.
The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast track indicates Delta could make landfall along the Louisiana coast Friday.
After landfall, the storm’s remnants will then curve to the northeast possibly passing through the Carolinas late Friday or Saturday before it moves off coast into the Atlantic Sunday.
The timing, track and the impacts of this tropical system will become clearer over the next couple days, so check back for updates often. But with this information in mind, First Alerts have been issued for Saturday and Sunday as wet weather could impact at least a portion of the weekend come.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
