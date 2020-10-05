Tractor-trailer fire shuts down busy Concord road

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy Concord road has been closed after a tractor-trailer caught fire Monday afternoon.
The Concord Fire Department said Davidson Highway (Highway 73) at Mistletoe Ridge Place will be shut down for an extended time.
Fire officials say gas, power and internet are impacted in the area.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters contained the fire just after 3 p.m.
Fire officials say that motorists and residents will continue to see black smoke in the area as the fire can not be fully extinguished until the gas line is clamped.
Concord police say inbound traffic on Highway 73 is being routed down International Drive, while outbound traffic from Highway 29 is being routed up Winecoff School Road.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as the roads may be impacted for the next several hours.
Fire officials have not said what caused the tractor-trailer to catch fire.
