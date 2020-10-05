Rowan Sheriff announces several promotions

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten announced several promotions with the department.
Captain Chad Moose has been promoted to Major, and will command the Criminal Division. Captain John Sifford has also been promoted to Major and will command Support Services, Administration, and Detention.
Lt. Randy St Clair has been promoted to the rank of Captain in the Criminal Division. Sergeant Justin Nelson is now a Lieutenant and assigned to the department’s D Crew.
Sergeant Andrew Rowland will be transferred to D Crew.
Detective Ryan Barkley has been promoted to the rank of Sergeant and assigned to the department’s C Crew. Deputy Adam Ratledge is promoted to detective and assigned to the Criminal Investigative Division.
