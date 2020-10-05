Plenty of sunshine through midweek with a First Alert this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - How much sun can you handle?
There will be plenty of it this week.
Temperatures will start to increase with highs in the upper 70s tomorrow.
We will bump temps up to the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Then we’ll be back to the low 70s on Friday.
Rain shouldn’t be an issue any of those days. No problems there!
The weekend is the big question mark.
There’s a First Alert for Saturday and Sunday.
Tropical Storm Delta has recently formed in the Gulf and we could be impacted by the remnants over the weekend.
As of now, that’s about as specific as we can get.
It’s just an early heads up that weekend plans have the potential to be altered.
Probably the worst news is that the storm appears to be headed for Louisiana – the same places hit by Sally.
It is currently projected to be a cat 2 storm at landfall. Then it will weaken as it moves over land. We will fine-tune where the heaviest rain falls as we go out in time.
Enjoy the sun in the meantime!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
