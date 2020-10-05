Person killed in reported shooting near off-campus student apartments in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a reported shooting near an off-campus student apartment complex in northeast Charlotte Monday night.
The incident happened near the Arcadia apartment complex on Falling Waters Court. Arcadia is an off-campus student living housing for UNC Charlotte students.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say one person has been pronounced dead.
There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.
Officials did not provide any other details.
