Missing York Co. man last seen borrowing dad’s truck in September

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Fort Mill are asking for the public’s help finding a man who hasn’t been seen since late-September.
Ronal Gene Honeycutt II, 46, was last seen on Friday, Sept. 25 when he borrowed his father’s truck, a silver 1998 Chevrolet. Officials say he was supposed to return the truck the following Monday, but his father has not heard back from him. The father told deputies was out of the ordinary since he speaks to his son often.
Honeycutt is described as a white male, 5′9″ tall and 180 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes, full-sleeve tattoos on both arms and a cross tattoo on his back.
Anyone who sees Honeycutt or has information on his whereabouts should call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-396-8426 or York County Crime Stoppers at 803-628-5868.
