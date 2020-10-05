High temperatures aim for mid to upper 70s as sunny, dry pattern holds on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies are on tap this afternoon as temperatures reach the mid 70s. Overnight lows will fall back to the lower 50s under mostly clear skies.
Sunny skies will prevail through midweek as highs inch higher each day. High temperatures will range between the mid 70s and lower 80s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Low temperatures will also climb higher with each passing night, so expect a mild start to the next few mornings as temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 50s.
Additional clouds will stream in Thursday into Friday; however, rain isn’t expected until the end of the workweek and the beginning of the weekend. The late-week chance for wet weather across the Carolinas comes by way of what will be a decaying tropical system.
Currently centered over the western Caribbean Sea, Tropical Storm Delta is on forecast track to become a hurricane by midweek as it moves northward through the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast track indicates Delta could make landfall along the Louisiana coast Friday.
After landfall, the storm’s remnants will then curve to the northeast possibly passing through the Carolinas late Friday or Saturday before it moves off coast into the Atlantic Sunday.
The timing, track and the impacts of this tropical system will become clearer over the next couple days, so check back for updates often. But with this information in mind, First Alerts have been issued for Saturday and Sunday as wet weather could impact at least a portion of the weekend come.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
